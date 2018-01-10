Cleveland Indians make changes to game times for 2018 season

The team will play eight weekday day games at home, the weekday games will now be played at 1:10 p.m. this year. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Indians have made some changes to game times for the 2018 season.

When will we see you? ?? pic.twitter.com/Qq2VQWwV7h — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 10, 2018

The Indians will also play two games in San Juan Puerto Rico, the games will be against the Minnesota Twins on April 17 and 18.

Cleveland will play in 12 games that will be broadcasted on national television.

