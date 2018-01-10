Lake County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 54-year-old man

Deputies have been seraching for Steve Dreyer since Monday night. (Source Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 54-year-old Willoughby Hills man.

Deputies have been searching for Steve Dreyer since Monday night.

Dreyer's car was found unoccupied with his keys still in the ignition.

His wallet was on the front seat with everything still inside.

Investigators said Dreyer dropped his son off at school on Monday morning, he did not go to work and never picked up his son at school.

Camera footage for the park shows Dreyer arrive there at 9:25 a.m. on Monday.

The United States Coast Guard was called in and so was the Ice Team to search the shoreline on Tuesday.

The coast guard brought their helicopter to search for him.

If anyone has any information about Dreyer you are asked to call him at 440-350-5620.

