Winter blues and seasonal depression escalate as temps plummet

Are you feeling a bit cranky and a bit frustrated that we've been buried in frigid temperatures and blowing snow for the better part of three weeks?

Yes, there has been a bit of a reprieve in the last few days, but we all know what is coming this weekend: another winter storm.

It would not be a surprise, according to Dr. Deborah Koricke, a psychologist, if you are already suffering from the winter weather blues.

“We get into our routines, we're used to what we’re doing, how long it takes to get to work, and school and when that gets thrown off, that’s very frustrating,” she said.

It is an important distinction to make, however, that winter frustrations are not the same as Seasonal Affective Disorder, which is a clinically diagnosed depression due to the changing seasons.

Dr. Koricke suggests professional help in that case.

But as we know, better -- and warmer -- days lie ahead.

“Remember we don’t live in Antarctica, it is not going to be cold and pitch black dark for weeks and weeks on end,” Dr. Koricke explains.

And having a positive attitude in the winter is really your best bet. That and not limiting yourself just because the weather is a little nasty.

“It’s okay to be at home and cocoon up, if you're exhausted and you want to just sit by the fire and read and listen to music,” Dr. Koricke says. “But it also can be good to get out a little bit and try to think this is something I can do now that I can’t do when the weather is better.”

