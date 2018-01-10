Ice cream bars pulled from Giant Eagle, Aldi shelves due to potentially fatal bacteria risk

A New York-based company with wide distribution to stores across the U.S. -- including Giant Eagle -- has issued a recall on ice cream bars that may contain a bacterium that can trigger fatal infections, according to TribLive.com.

Fieldbrook Foods Corp. produced the ice cream bars, which are then packaged with the store's name.

For instance, at Giant Eagle, the recalled products are 12-packs of traditional Giant Eagle ice cream bars, 12-packs of Giant Eagle orange ice cream bars and 30-count variety packs of Giant Eagle ice cream bars.

The products possibly are contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

They have a production date of Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017, and a “best by” date of Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018.

Other affected stores include Dollar Tree, Aldi and BJ's Wholesale Club.

People may suffer only short-term symptoms, like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the company said.

The company said it has suspended production and distribution while it cooperates with the FDA to investigate the source of the contamination.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.