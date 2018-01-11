Akron man enters plea deal for impersonating resource officer from 'Scared Straight' program

Christopher Hendon, 26, of Nome Avenue in Akron, will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty to dozens of charges in connection with several incidents between March 29, 2017 and April 6, 2017.

Hendon pled guilty to 31 charges including: kidnapping, abduction, impersonating a police officer and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in school safety zone with firearm specifications.

In a span of eight days, prosecutors say Hendon entered two Akron area schools wearing law enforcement tactical gear, including a badge, firearm, and Taser.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Department, Hendon bought police equipment off the internet, and used that equipment, to tell school employees and kids that he was an officer with the program called "Scared Straight."

While in those schools, Hendon handcuffed, threatened, and physically assaulted several students.

On April 6, 2017, Hendon and three handcuffed juveniles, appeared at the Summit County Juvenile Center.

After some discussion, Hendon was denied entry into the Juvenile Justice Center.

During its investigation, the Summit County Sheriff’s Department determined Hendon is not a certified peace officer in the State of Ohio.

On April 24, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Akron Police Department executed a search warrant at Hendon’s Akron residence.

During the search, investigators seized weapons, handcuffs, law enforcement equipment, and police insignias.

Hendon will be sentenced March 7.

