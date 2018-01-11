Locals rush to the stores ahead of Friday's winter weather

Grocery stores and local hardware stores are gearing up for a triple threat storm.

Rain, ice, and snow are forecast to impact Northeast Ohio. The worst of the storm is expected to begin Friday afternoon, prompting a winter storm watch.

Travel is not advised during the storm, so it's time to think about preparing for the storm.

Employees at Lakewood Hardware say they have already noticed people coming in to stock up on winter melt, snow shovels, and windshield washer fluid.

"I definitely keep washer fluid in my car at all times," said one shopper.

Others shopped at the a west side Cleveland grocery store for supplies in case the winter weather traps people indoors for an extended period of time.

