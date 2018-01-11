Finally Official: Dennis Kucinich to launch Ohio governor run next week

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich plans to enter the race for Ohio governor next week.

Kucinich, 71, was elected mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and spent years as a liberal voice in Congress, where he opposed the war in Iraq. He's run twice for president, in 2004 and 2008.

The democrat plans to make his announcement Wednesday.

