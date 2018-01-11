Dashcam video: Trooper sustains bite to the ear, blows to the face during arrest

Viewer discretion advised: Video contains strong language and graphic content

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being attacked by a man walking down the street.

The trooper, who is assigned to the Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, had been sent out to check on the welfare of a man walking in the street on Diagonal Road near Whitehead Road in LaGrange.

The trooper found the man near Biggs Road and tried to talk to him.

According to officials, the suspect immediately became confrontational and started hitting the trooper in the face.

Officials say the struggle continued for several minutes until additional troopers arrived on scene and helped take the suspect in custody.

Cornelious Carey, 44 of Elyria, is charged with felonious assault . He is now locked up in the Lorain County Jail.

The trooper has non life threatening injuries.

