Man whose botched suicide attempt killed a woman is sentenced

The man who deliberately drove the wrong way into traffic on I-480 and killed 20-year-old Kayla Coates in a head-on collision was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say Mark Rafter was trying to kill himself when the Brooklyn man drove his Ford F-150 pickup truck toward Coates car on Valentine's Day 2016.

Coates, a sophomore at Baldwin Wallace, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rafter, who was seriously injured, was found guilty on January 10 of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

His trial lasted five days.

Coates was on her way to work at the time of the accident.

