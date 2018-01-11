Man turns himself into Cleveland police for murder on W. 80th

21-year-old man turns himself in for W. 80th murder. (Source: WOIO)

A 21-year-old man turned himself into Second District police officers for a murder on the city's west side.

Cleveland police say Michael Lemar McKenzie shot and killed a man in the area of W, 80th and Detroit Avenue on January 10.

The victim, Shaylamar Gilmore, was found in a vacant lot around 8:00 a.m.

Police say Gilmore, 34, had been shot multiple times. Police also say suspected drugs were found on Gilmore.

McKenzie is charged with aggravated murder.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.