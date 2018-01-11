Pilot walks away uninjured after plane crashes near Wadsworth Municipal Airport

A single engine plane crashed while approaching Wadsworth Municipal Airport Thursday.

The 1980 Rallye Fixed Wing single engine plane went down on Concord Place around noon.

The pilot, 73-year-old Roger Keene, was trying to land when the accident happened.

Keene was not injured.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

According to Keene had taken off from an airport in Wellington, Lorain County and was making a quick trip to the Wadsworth Municipal Airport when the plane started sputtering and he needed to land.

There were no other passengers on the plane.

Keene says this is personal plane and he has been flying for over 40 years.

The Federal Aviation Administration will try to figure out why the engine failed.

