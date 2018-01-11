Woman attacked overnight while meeting man from dating website

Woman robbed by man she met on a dating website. (Source: WOIO)

Police say a woman was choked and robbed outside the home of a man she had met on an online dating site.

Akron officers say around 2 a.m. on Thursday the 26-year-old Elyria woman went to an apartment in the 600 block of Schiller Avenue.

As she walked up to the porch, a suspect came from behind the house and asked her to walk back down the driveway with him.

He then allegedly choked her and took her car keys, cell phone and wallet.

The victim told police he then searched her car for additional belongings, before fleeing on foot.

The victim was not hurt.

If you have any information, please call Akron police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.