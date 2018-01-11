Greater Cleveland Food Bank collects 1,400 pounds of food from 0-16 Cleveland Browns Parade

0-16 committee member Kevin Beard did not think the Browns would go an entire season winless. (Source WOIO)

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank collected 1,400 pounds of food on Thursday from the 0-16 Cleveland Browns Parade.

More than $17,000 was raised from the event, the money will create more than 70,000 meals.

Around 3,000 people attended the parade on Jan. 6.

"We were really appreciative of the people who braved the cold last weekend," Greater Cleveland Food Bank Director of Communications Karen Pozna said.

The Cleveland 19 Weather team said wind chill was -10 during the event on Saturday.

Pozna said every dollar donated provides four nutritional meals for people in the Cleveland area.

"Cleveland really came out in full support," Parade committee member Kevin Beard said.

Beard helped drop off the donations on Thursday.

The 0-16 parade committee watched the final game of the Browns season together.

Once Corey Coleman dropped the 4th down pass on the final drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they realized they had to do the parade.

"Nobody actually thought we were going to go 0-16," Beard said.

The 2018 season will have plenty of tough games, the Browns will play every team in the NFC South and the AFC West.

