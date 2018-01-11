Sign up for CodeRED and stay informed during winter weather

Winter weather brings many challenges for our citizens and in order to stay abreast of emergencies during this winter season the city encourages everyone to sign up for CodeRED.

It is simple and easy to access.

"The CodeRED system will give residents, visitors, and businesses the ability to add their own phone numbers directly into a database to receive emergency and non-emergency alerts," said Alex Pellom, City of Cleveland Emergency Operations Center Manager. "If your phone number is not in the database, you may not be able to receive alerts. No one should assume his or her phone number is automatically included," Pellom said urging all individuals and businesses to register.

