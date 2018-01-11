Why you may need vinegar, vodka or salt during Friday's storm

Hacks to get ice off your car windows. (Source: YouTube)

With ice and sleet in the forecast here are three easy solutions to help you get that ice off your car windows.

First, and let's be very clear, we want to make sure you never use hot water in these mixtures.

Hot water on your windshield and windows could cause them to crack, break or shatter.

Even if it doesn't break them the hot water will just freeze quickly adding to your icy problem.

For these solutions you should use room temperature water, and store it inside between uses.

Salt on the roads, salt on the windows

This is a pretty simple concept to grasp.

If a salt solution is good enough to use on the streets it will work on your windows as well. In a spray bottle put 1 to 2 tablespoons of salt in the water. This solution lowers the temperature at which water freezes, and will also use a chemical reaction to melt the ice.

Spray the windshield and scrape with plastic scraper.

There's a reason alcohol in your freezer doesn't freeze

If you've ever put a bottle of vodka, or any other alcohol, in your freezer you know it doesn't freeze. Alcohol has a lower freezing temperature than water which is where we get our next hack.

Using a spray bottle, create a 2:1 mix of 70 percent rubbing alcohol and room temperature water. Spray the windshield and scrape.

Not just for fish and chips any more

White vinegar is another product that when mixed with water will help melt the ice and frost formed over night. The bonus with this mixture is that you can use it the night before and it will help keep some of the ice from forming. The mixture for this solution is three parts white vinegar and one part water. Spray and scrape.

