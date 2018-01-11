Jury Scam: Richland County Sheriff's Office warns people in Northeast Ohio

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects can call 419-524-2412.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is warning people in Northeast Ohio about a jury scam going on in the area.

People are being falsely accused of missing jury duty.

According to a news release the suspect or suspects have been posing as Lieutenant Troy Stevens.

Doctor offices in Mansfield County and Richland County have received some of the jury scam calls.

Some people have told investigators they have received emails from the suspect or suspects.

The scammers will ask people to pay a fine through a Green Dot Money Card.

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind people they don't contact people who miss jury duty.

They also do not collect money over the phone.

Fines go toward the Clerk of Courts.

Money transactions through the Sheriff's Office is handled by the Records Division.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects can call 419-524-2412.

