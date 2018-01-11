Flooding suspends RTA rail service in downtown Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Flooding suspends RTA rail service in downtown Cleveland

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The RTA is experiencing flooding Thursday on tracks 66R and 67R.

Officials say buses will replace the Red, Blue, and Green Line trains between Tower City and the E.55th Street Station for the remainder of the day.

