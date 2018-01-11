RTA rail service halted in downtown Cleveland due to flooding, replaced by buses

Flooding over a portion of the RTA tracks continued to impact service for commuters into downtown Cleveland on Friday.

Due to flooding, 66R and 67R buses continue to replace trains between Tower City and E. 55 until further notice. — Greater CLE RTA (@GCRTA) January 12, 2018

The issue was first reported Thursday morning.

Rail service between Tower City and the E. 55th Street Station on the Red, Blue, and Green lines was replaced by 66R and 67R buses.

The service disruption comes as many people may have counted on train service because of the potentially icy roads.

