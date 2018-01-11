Things to do on Martin Luther King Day 2018

Schools are out Monday January 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Day but there's still plenty to do.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday will be a "day on" rather than a “day off” at The University of Akron.

The University’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Activities Fair will be held Monday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Student Union Ballroom (303 Carroll Street, Akron), where activities will enable the community to utilize the day as more than a holiday to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

The featured speaker at the event will be Jolene A. Lane, chief diversity officer and vice president of inclusion and equity at UA.

The Activities Fair—focused on children in grades K-12, as well as their families—will include jewelry making and treats, coloring and crafts, biographic information and visual displays of Dr. King, details on the civil rights movement and performers. Community and student organizations will provide activities and messages encouraging non-violence, civic responsibility, respect for differences and highlighting the importance of education.

The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage opens its doors at no-cost for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, with live music, crafts and activities, panel discussion, exhibition tours and more. The FREE event, “Hear Our Voices: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” will be held on January 15, 2018 from 11AM to 5PM at the Museum. (2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood, OH; Registrations encouraged: 216-593-0575.)

FREE ADMISSION

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Great Lakes Science Center

International Women's Air & Space Museum

