Disney on Ice

DARE TO DREAM

At Quicken Loans Arena

Great seats are still available for Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream, playing at Quicken Loans Arena NOW through Sunday! Save $5.00 on tickets to any 7PM show through this Sunday using code DARE5 at www.theQarena.com, by phone at 888.894.9424 or at the Quicken Loans Arena box office! Restrictions and fees may apply.

Celebrate the courage inside us all at Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream! See how far Moana goes to save her island; Anna races to save Elsa and stop winter; Rapunzel goes to great lengths to realize her dream; fearless Belle uncovers Beast’s gentleness; and Cinderella makes her heart’s wish come true. Discover your inner hero at Disney On Ice!

Click here to purchase tickets now!