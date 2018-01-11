Jim Tressel will not run for US Senate

Tressel made the announcement on his Twitter account on Thursday. (Source AP Images)

Former head football coach of the Ohio State University and current President of Youngstown State University Jim Tressel said he will not run for US Senate.

Tressel made the announcement on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Appreciate so much the kind words regarding the US Senate campaign. Such an important role. Admire what our Senators do. Ellen and I are committed to continuing our work at YSU. Much accomplished. Much to do," Tressel posted on Twitter.

Tressel is the ninth president of YSU. He became the school's president in 2014.

According to the school's website enrollment increased for the first time in five years during his time as president.

In 2012 Tressel was announced as the Vice President for Strategic Engagement at the University of Akron.

While Tressel was the coach of OSU the Buckeyes won the BCS National Title in 2002.

