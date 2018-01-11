Rittman boy scores big with Make-A-Wish initiative: Romona's Kids

A young football player is finding a way to help other kids during his off-season.

Ten-year-old Braxton Dente is always on the go.

He plays quarterback for the Rittman Indians in the Buckeye Youth League.

He’s also raising money for The Make-A-Wish. Foundation.

“I'm helping kids who are usually my age and these kids are probably stuck in the hospital,” said Dente. “They don't get to do what my friends and I can do, they can't play football due to illness.”

Braxton is number 19, so he plans to raise $1,900 through pledges online.

“These kids deserve a lot of stuff, so in the future I might do more money, like $19,000,” said Dente.

“I picked Make-A-Wish because these kids are battling every day and when I'm on the football field, we sometimes take a play off but they can't because they're fighting for their lives.”

Braxton is also encouraging other kids to help the community.

“A 5-year-old could even do this as long as they put their hearts to it,” said Dente. “It feels awesome to help these kids.”

Help Braxton's cause by donating to his GoFundMe campaign.

