Expedia names Cleveland as a top staycation city

Expedia has named Cleveland as a top staycation city in the United States.

Cleveland ranked third on the list.

According to the rankings Cleveland's restaurants, art exhibits and beer scene are some of the main reasons the city made the list.

The West Side Market has been around for 105 years.

There's more than 150 vendors to explore in the buildings.

The Cleveland Museum of Art offers an 18-and-over event each month.

The MIX theme for January is Zodiac.

Art enthusiasts can walk around the museum while listening to live music and enjoying some cocktails.

Brewnuts started in 2013 and was initially selling beer-flavored doughnuts to local coffee shops, online, and out of occasional pop-up shops.

The shop is located at 6501 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

The flavors of donuts change depending on the season.

