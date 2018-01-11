18-year-old Cleveland teen shot and killed in stolen car

Three people were sitting in a vehicle when a shooter opened fire. (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a stolen car on the city's east side.

According to Cleveland police, Teon Webber was inside a car at 779 East 91st around 9 p.m. Thursday when someone shot into the vehicle.

Webber was shot in the chest and died at University Hospitals,

Two passengers were inside Webber's car, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old female.

The 16-year-old female in the car ran to the next street and called 911. She was not injured.

The other male in the car fled the scene. Police do not know if he was injured.

No arrests have been made.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.