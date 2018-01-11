Update: 18-year-old shot in the chest on Cleveland's East side dies

Three people were sitting in a vehicle when a shooter opened fire. (Source: WOIO)

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest Thursday night and rushed to University Hospitals, where he later died.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting occurred on East 91st Street and St. Clair Avenue while the 18-year-old and two others were sitting inside a vehicle.

Police said the victim was shot by an unknown male, then fled.

The 16-year-old female in the car ran to the next street and called 911. She was not injured.

The other male in the car fled the scene. Police do not know if he was injured.

Police said the three were sitting in a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen.

No arrests have been made.

