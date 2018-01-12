Largest indoor RV show in the country comes to the I-X Center

The largest indoor recreational vehicle show in the country is set for Jan. 10 through the 14 at the I-X Center in Cleveland.

This year's Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association show will celebrate 42 years of showcasing the newest RVs all under one roof.

Check out more than 600 of the newest RVs, including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.

Tickets are available at the I-X Center box office.

Click here for more information.