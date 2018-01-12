LIVE blog: Continuous triple threat winter storm coverage

As today's storm nears , Cleveland 19 will continue to provide an update to the potentially dangerous winter weather.

An updated timeline for the winter storm in Northeast Ohio Friday and Saturday

A winter storm warning is in effect for Cleveland and areas east. For regions west of Cleveland, a winter weather advisory has been issued.

Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories remain in effect for northern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Bitter cold temperatures will return in earnest this afternoon and tonight. Winter is Back! pic.twitter.com/6qNa2jqi9I — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 12, 2018

Temperatures will DROP through the day. Feels awesome out there right now. Will not feel awesome this afternoon. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/5p0QPeAYcq — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) January 12, 2018

Hundreds of schools have already canceled class on Friday ahead of the impending storm.

Due to FLOODING: 66R & 67R buses continue to replace trains between Tower City & E. 55th Street. This in place until further notice. We'll keep you updated on @cleveland19news @gcrta pic.twitter.com/RBkMQ2rzFV — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) January 12, 2018

