Police: 2 males found shot to death in Canton's Monument Park

Canton police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found murdered in a Canton park.

Police say the department's ShotSpotter system detected shots fired coming from the 1100 block of Monument Road NW in Canton at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives searched the area for several hours and eventually found two males suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in Monument Park.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Police say the double homicide is still under investigation.

