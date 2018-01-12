LIST: Jan. 12 snow parking bans in Northeast Ohio

Parking bans are being put in place throughout Northeast Ohio.

Here is a list of cities with parking bans:

Newburgh Heights - beginning at 4 p.m.

Lorain

Ravenna - staring at 5 p.m.

Stow

North Olmsted

Parma

Drivers who don't move their cars may get a ticket or get towed.

We will update as more parking bans are added.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.