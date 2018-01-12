2 men arrested for shooting woman in North Ridgeville parking lot

Police in North Ridgeville have arrested and charged two men in connection to the shooting of an Avon woman who was shot while sitting in her parked car at work.

Avon woman shot in North Ridgeville

According to North Ridgeville police, the shooter Christian Martinez has been charged with felonious attempt to commit murder and assault on 54-year-old Jacqueline Dienes.

Martinez, 20 of Lorain, was arrested on Jan. 5 on an unrelated domestic violence warrant through the Lorain Police Department and charged in connection to the North Ridgeville shooting.

Jonathon Barnette, 21 of Lorain, was arrested late Thursday night by Lorain police and transported to the North Ridgeville Police Department. Barnette's charges include felonious complicity to commit attempted murder, and complicity to felonious assault. Barnette was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee that was borrowed from another co-worker during the shooting, according to police.

Dienes, of Avon, was sitting in her car when she was shot on Jan. 4 while on break from work in the Invacare Corp. parking lot near Bender Road and Taylor Industrial Parkway, according to North Ridgeville police.

The dispatch center received the initial 911 call from a bystander reporting the shooting.

Dienes was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say there is no known link between Dienes and the suspects. The two men were working as temporary employees for Multi-Link Inc. on Ternes Avenue in Elyria, which is connected to Taylor Industrial Parkway.

