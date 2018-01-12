An updated list of power outages in Northeast Ohio

With the expected ice and snow event in Northeast Ohio, this will be a running, updated list of power problems in the area.

Websites to watch and report outages:

First Energy told Cleveland 19 they are monitoring the area and knows the ice, snow and wind sets up for problems.

"We have two meteorologists on staff who not only forecast the weather, but then say how those conditions could affect FirstEnergy operations," First Energy spokesman Mark Durbin said.

"Customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the “Report Outage” link on www.firstenergycorp.com. Customers should immediately report downed wires to their utility or their local police or fire department," Durbin said.

Friday 5:40 p.m.

First Energy- 892 customers without power. Still working on problems in North Olmsted where 203 customers are without power with an estimate of 8:00 tonight to be restored.

AEP- 1,455 customers without power. Biggest problem area remains Columbus with 203 without power.

Friday 4:30 p.m.

First Energy- Crews continue to work at lowering the number of customers without power right now. Very few at 392. Mentor has the highest number at 66 customers and the estimated time to get them back on is 7:30 tonight.

AEP- 1,171 customers without power mainly in the Columbus area.

Friday 3:00 p.m.

First Energy- Making good work on earlier outages they are down to 437 customers without power.

AEP- Also able to get numbers reduced AEP has just 916 customers without power.

Friday 1:30 p.m.

First Energy- Currently 1,778 customers without power for various reasons. Biggest impacted area is Montville Township, west of Akron, with 837 customers out. Latest estimated restoration time is for 4:00 p.m. today.

AEP- 1,883 customer without power. Biggest impacted areas is Columbus with 695 customers without power.

Friday, 12:15 p.m.

First Energy- 482 customers without power. Biggest impacted area is Twinsburg with 67. None of these appear to be weather related at this time.

AEP Ohio- 1,663 customers without power. Mainly in the Columbus area with 593 customers out. None of these appear to be weather related at this time.

Friday, 10:20 a.m.

Cleveland Public Power - For about 30 minutes, power to customers in the Glenville neighborhood had power shut off while CPP made a planned repair. This was a non-weather related outage.

First Energy - According to their online outage map, there are 1,097 customers without power. These outages are scattered and do not appear to be weather related.

AEP - According to their online outage map, there are currently 1,033 customers without power. These outages are scattered and do not appear to be weather related.

