Storm forces business closings, cancellations, delays

Dozens of northeast Ohio business owners are taking precautions ahead of the pending storm.

Here is a list of businesses/events around the area closed due to harsh weather.

ALL Cleveland area Heinen's will be closing Friday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m.

Cleveland Museum of Art closing at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan 12. It will reopen Saturday, Jan 13 from 10-9 p.m.

All Stark County Library branches, including Bookmobile stops, will be closed starting at 2 p.m., Fri. Jan. 12.

Aurora Farms Premium Outlet is closed as of 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12.

Parma Municipal Court will be closing at noon, Friday, Jan. 12.

Kent State University at Stark will close at noon Friday and will remain closed through Saturday, Jan. 13. Smart Start Saturday new student orientation has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Medina County Auditor’s Office is closing at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

Due to the inclement weather expected today and into the evening, Cleveland's own singing sensation, Nick Costa, and Hard Rock Rocksino have decided to reschedule tonight's show for Sat., March 10 at 8 p.m. Existing tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show on March 10. Fans should hold on to their tickets. Refunds can be made at the original point of purchase.

Free Community Dinner at St. Helen, Newbury, is cancelled.

Due to the adverse weather that is expected throughout the Diocese, ALL Catholic Youth Organization games on Sat. 1/13, have been canceled. All games Sunday will be played as scheduled.

Lake Metroparks is closing its facilities at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. This includes Lake Metroparks Farmpark, Penitentiary Glen Nature Center, the Environmental Learning Center and volunteer and administration offices.

Akron Public Schools is postponing the Dies Wrestling Tournament at Firestone CLC. It was scheduled for tonight and tomorrow. Also, APS administrative offices are closing at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Stow Parks and Rec Basketball will be closed on Saturday

Normal operations for most businesses are expected to resume Saturday.

