Four adults, one child die from the flu in Summit County

Health officials announced Friday there have already been five flu deaths in Summit County this flu season.

The victims are four adults and one child. Their names are not being released.

Health officials say flu season runs from October through May. Last flu season, a total of 10 adults died from the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year around 36,000 people die from the flu.

Summit County Public Health officials say symptoms of the flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

It is not too late to get the flu vaccination.

Health officials also urge people to wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and to stay home when sick.

