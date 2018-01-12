Perry Local School District dealing with another student death

The Perry School District has suffered another loss. Another student has committed suicide.

Five Students and one recent high school graduate have committed suicide since August 2017.

Officials say this is not a student problem or a police problem but a community problem.

They are calling it a suicide contagion which is the exposure to suicide or suicidal behaviors within one's family, one's peer group, or through media reports of suicide and can result in an increase in suicide and suicidal behaviors.

The first suicide was in August, 14-year-old Raistlin Brown. He was a freshman at Perry High School.

Then in September, junior Nick Borck, 16, took his own life.

Kyliegh Crawford, also 16, committed suicide in November.

Brody McNutt, a 14-year-old Perry Middle School student shot and killed himself on New Years Day.

Lexi Tomcavage hanged herself in her Jackson Township home on January 8. She had graduated from Perry High School in 2017.

And most recently a sixth student, a 15-year-old boy, committed suicide on Jan. 11. His name has not been released.

The district released the following statement Friday, Jan. 12.:

The Perry Local School District is beyond heartbroken to report that another student has taken their own life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student's family during this difficult time.

Our students and adults in the community are facing many difficult situations, including depression, alcohol/drug use, family and peer relationship issues, financial struggles and many more. We have many resources and support available that can be found on our website under 'Preventative and Support Initiatives.'

As there is no school today, Jan. 12, counselors will be available for students, staff and community members at the police station from nine until noon today.

We ask parents, residents, local organizations and everyone in the community to wrap around these young people to provide supports for those who are grieving and support for those that are dealing with difficult situations.

We must come together and support one another.

Officials have not identified a connection between the deaths. They say the only commonality is that they attend the same school.

Because there is no school Friday, counseling is available for students at the police department.

