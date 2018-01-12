Storm causes flight delays and cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Flights have been cancelled and delayed at Cleveland Hopkins. (Source: WOIO/STOCK PHOTO)

The storm moving through Northeast Ohio on Friday has caused flight delays and cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Flights to New York, NY, Newark, NJ and Chicago are just some of the flights that have been cancelled.

Flights arriving at Cleveland Hopkins have been delayed and cancelled as well. For a full list of delays and cancellations, click this link.

The Cleveland 19 Weather team said around 2 p.m. on Jan. 12 freezing rain and sleet will continue to move over the area.

1/10th of an inch to 1/4 inch of ice will accumulate on surfaces. (Basically, a glaze of ice.)

This will cause slick travel conditions as the day goes on.

