Former Akron police chief now charged in misconduct investigation

The former Akron police chief has now been charged with one count of attempted unauthorized use of property, a misdemeanor.

James Nice resigned Aug. 27, 2017.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan asked for the resignation after allegations that Nice made "derogatory comments" about fellow officers, had inappropriate contact with a city employee and interfered with the criminal case involving his nephew.

In August, Horrigan said Nice "lost his ability to lead the department".

A special prosecutor from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley's office has been overseeing Nice's case, but offered no further comment on the investigation.

No next court date yet.

Kenneth Ball was named the new Akron police chief in December. Ball joined the department in 1991.

