Lorain man accused of murdering girlfriend's 2-year-old boy

A 30-year-old Lorain man has been accused of murdering a 2-year-old boy.

Andre Moore has been charged with aggravated murder and felony child endangering.

The Lorain Police Department said on Nov. 17 dispatchers received a call of an emergency on the 300 block of Concord Avenue.

Investigators said 2-year-old Brandon Williams II had second-degree burns to 45 percent of his body.

Authorities said Moore was the boyfriend of the child's mother.

Moore was watching the child and was the man who called 911, according to police.

Police said Brandon was transported to a local hospital and was later life-flighted to MetroHealth Center in Cleveland, he was taken to the burn unit.

Investigators said Moore told police Brandon suffered burns while taking a bath.

Authorities said the injuries the 2-year-old suffered were not consistent with Moore's version of events.

Brandon also had bruising to his face and hip and a rib that was broken but was in the process of healing, according to police.

Police said Brandon died from his injuries on Nov. 22.

Moore is currently at the Lorain County Jail on a parole violation offense.

His arrest warrant was served on Jan. 12.

Investigators said the child's mother Samone Boykins was arrested on a felony child endangering warrant because of the incident.

The 30-year-old Lorain woman is also at Lorain County Jail.

Moore and Boykins will be arraigned on Jan. 16 at Lorain Municipal Court.

