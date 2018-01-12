Browns coach Jackson overhauls staff after winless season

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns coach Hue Jackson has overhauled his staff following a 0-16 season.

Cleveland announced Friday that Jackson has hired former New York Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry for the same role and former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Ken Zampese will coach the Browns quarterbacks. The team is expected to use either the No. 1 or No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft to select a quarterback.

Henry previously coached tight ends under Jackson with the Oakland Raiders. Zampese took over as the Bengals coordinator when Jackson was hired by the Browns in 2016.

Jackson has also served as Cleveland's offensive coordinator the past two seasons, but may hire one for next season. He interviewed Houston quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan this week.

The Browns said the team has parted with quarterbacks coach David Lee, running backs coach Kirby Wilson and that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor left to join Chicago's staff.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.