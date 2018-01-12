Multiple accidents reported on Ohio Turnpike in Broadview Heights; drivers warned to find alternate routes

Drivers who don't move their cars may get a ticket or get towed.More >>
Drivers who don't move their cars may get a ticket or get towed.More >>
The baby seemed to wave to mom and dad during an ultrasound appointment in England.More >>
The baby seemed to wave to mom and dad during an ultrasound appointment in England.More >>
The largest indoor recreational vehicle show in the country is set for Jan. 10 through the 14 at the I-X Center in Cleveland.More >>
The largest indoor recreational vehicle show in the country is set for Jan. 10 through the 14 at the I-X Center in Cleveland.More >>
An HIV commercial released by a state's health department has caused quite the controversy because of the sexual nature its message.More >>
An HIV commercial released by a state's health department has caused quite the controversy because of the sexual nature its message.More >>
Schools are out Monday January 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Day but there's still plenty to do.More >>
Schools are out Monday January 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Day but there's still plenty to do.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>