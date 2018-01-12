Multiple accidents reported on Ohio Turnpike in Broadview Heights; drivers warned to find alternate routes

Multiple accidents have been reported along the Ohio Turnpike on both the westbound and eastbound lanes in Broadview Heights.

Due to icy road conditions, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is warning drivers to find alternate routes.

Drivers already on the turnpike in or near Broadview Heights should anticipate potentially heavy traffic delays.

Return to Cleveland 19 for continuous weather and traffic updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.