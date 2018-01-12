Residents urged to evacuate as rains spur flooding along Vermilion River

Rains, melting snow and loosening ice jams have triggered the Vermilion River to flood in the Riverside Drive area.

Residents are urged to move their cars and be prepared to evacuate, according to Vermilion city officials.

The flood warning was issued Friday evening.

