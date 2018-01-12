Cleveland RTA announces delays, line closures due to icy conditi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland RTA announces delays, line closures due to icy conditions

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced delays and closures Friday as rain, ice and snow descend on Northeast Ohio.

The RTA has issued the following updates that may affect riders' evening commutes:

  • Currently, due to icy conditions, all rail lines are operating with a 20-minute delay.
  • The Waterfront Line is temporarily replaced with buses due to ice on the rails.
  • Due to yesterday's water main break under the Lorain-Carnegie bridge and subsequent flooding on the tracks, RTA buses continue to replace trains between Tower City and East 55th Street on the Red, Blue and Green Lines until further notice.
  • Stay informed of current conditions by downloading the Transit App. It provides up-to-the-minute RTA service updates on all bus and rail lines.
  • Call the RTAnswerline during regular business hours at 216-621-9500 for route and scheduling information.

