Blue salt being used to treat the roads in the Brunswick area

Road crews in Brunswick have started a unique experiment to see how road salt treated with calcium chloride, magnesium chloride and a sticking agent stacks up against untreated road salt in keeping streets ice free.

When you first see it you might be surprised because it is blue.

The color has nothing to do with the experiment.

It is just so crews can tell the treated salt from untreated salt when they load trucks.

The treated salt will be used at an intersection where monitors have been set up to keep a check on road conditions and later compared to an untreated intersection that has sensors.

All kinds of information will be collected according to Public Service Director Paul Barnett

"Those sensors are telling up pavement temperature, is the pavement wet or dry. If it's wet is it snow covered, is it slush covered and what is the friction value of the roadway for breaking," Barnett said.

It will take a couple of years of data before a decision is made on which treatment is better for the roads, but preliminary data seems to indicate that the treated salt is worth the extra cost. It adds about ten dollars to what the city pays for a ton of salt.

