Man hospitalized after being struck by freight train in Bedford

A man was rushed to a Cleveland trauma hospital Friday morning after being struck by a freight train in Bedford.

According to police, the Norfolk Southern train was traveling near Lally Field by Willis Street when it hit the man who had been walking near the railroad tracks.

The man was conscious and breathing as Bedford fire responded to the scene.

The man was transported to MetroHealth hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

