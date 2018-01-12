Jessica 'Evil' Eye scheduled to fight in UFC for the first time in 16 months

Cleveland's Jessica "Evil" Eye is scheduled to fight in the UFC for the first time in 16 months on Sunday.

Eye has a record of 11-6 and will fight Kalindra Faria on Jan. 14.

Faria is 18-6-1, this is the first time Eye has fought in the 125-pound weight division.

Eye has said in the past she is the best 125-pound fighter in the UFC.

One of the reasons Eye has not fought in 16 months is due to her opponents dropping out of fights.

The Cleveland mixed martial artist is scheduled to fight around 6 p.m. during the UFC Fight Night show.

