Section of Ohio Turnpike closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in icy conditions

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports all westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike are closed at mile post 146 in Lorain County due to a tractor-trailer that lost control and jackknifed.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday and the cause is said to be the icy, slippery conditions.

There's no word if anyone was injured, but troopers say there are heavy delays on that stretch of the turnpike.

Troopers also reported roads in the Elyria area -- and the entire stretch of turnpike in Lorain County -- are treacherous after Friday night's snowfall.

