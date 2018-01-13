UPDATE: Majority of flights leaving & arriving on time at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Majority of flights are arriving and leaving on time at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and the Akron-Canton Airport.

Many flights were delayed and cancelled during Friday's snow storm.

One passenger arriving in Cleveland on Friday said the pilot had to circle the airport a couple times before they could make a safe landing.

For a status list of flights arriving and leaving Cleveland, click this link.

For a status list of flights arriving and leaving Akron-Canton, click this link.

