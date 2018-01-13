The National Weather Service has put out a list of snowfall totals in Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO)

According to the NWS here is list of snowfall totals in Cuyahoga County from Friday's storm:

North Royalton 4.8 inches

Cleveland (West Park) 4 inches

Shaker Heights 4 inches

Beachwood 2.5 inches

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 2.3 inches

Bedford Heights 2.1 inches

Garfield Heights 2.0 inches

Chagrin Falls 1.1 inches

For a full list of snowfall totals in Northeast Ohio, click this link.

