List of snowfall totals in Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service has put out a list of snowfall totals in Northeast Ohio.

According to the NWS here is list of snowfall totals in Cuyahoga County from Friday's storm:

  • North Royalton 4.8 inches
  • Cleveland (West Park) 4 inches
  • Shaker Heights 4 inches
  • Beachwood 2.5 inches
  • Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 2.3 inches
  • Bedford Heights 2.1 inches
  • Garfield Heights 2.0 inches
  • Chagrin Falls 1.1 inches

