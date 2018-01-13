Legoland coming to Ohio in fall of 2018, includes 4D cinema

Legoland in Ohio is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018. (Source AP Images)

The Legoland in Ohio is scheduled to open in fall of 2018, the theme park includes a 4D cinema.

According to the Legoland website a typical trip to the "Discovery Center" takes about two to three hours.

Legoland will be located in Columbus, the theme park will have 10 different areas:

Lego 4D Cinema Kingdom Quest

Miniland Merlin's Apprentice Ride

Lego Factory Tour

Creative Workshop

Lego Fire Academy

Lego Racers: Build & Test

Duplo Farm

Earthquake Tables

Lego Friends

Duplo Village

