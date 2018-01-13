Update: power restored to about 1,600 people in the Cleveland area

Cleveland Public Power says the power outage that affected 1,600 people on Cleveland's west and east sides is now over.

The power had been out since about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 13.

The outage started with feeder repairs in the Brooklyn network.

CPP said crews restored the power around 5:30 p.m.

