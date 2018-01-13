25-year-old Pennsylvania man dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike

A 25-year-old Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 near the Akron exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jarrod Mochnick was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion eastbound on Interstate 80.

Investigators said the Ford Fusion ran off the left side of the roadway and almost hit the cement median.

Authorities said the Ford Fusion got back on the roadway and crossed three lanes of traffic and was hit by a 2016 Freightliner.

According to a media release from the OSHP the Freightliner was driving eastbound.

The Ford Fusion was hit on the passenger side by the Freightliner, according to the OSHP.

OSHP said the Freightliner drove off the right side of the roadway and came to a final rest.

Investigators said the Ford Fusion came to rest on the right side of the road against the a guardrail.

Mochnick was transported to Akron City Hospital and was declared dead at the hospital.

Authorities said the driver of the Freightliner has minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

